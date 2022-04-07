Leah And Jaylan Just Celebrated Two Relationship Milestones On Teen Mom 2

Leah and Jaylan took two big, positive steps in their relationship on this week's Teen Mom 2 episode. First, they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend: He asked to be exclusive when they were vacationing in Costa Rica with her sister Victoria. Second: He traveled from his current home base of Georgia to meet her three daughters in West Virginia.

Right before the latter event unfolded, Leah told Jaylan that she wanted Ali, Aleeah and Addie to get to know the man "making their mama smile." Even though Leah warned Jaylan that her little ladies would "put him to the test," he was ready to know the girls face-to-face.

And shortly after a school pickup, Leah asked them if they were open to the idea -- and, of course, they were (Ali even replied with a simple "duh!").

"He was really excited to see you guys," Leah stated mere moments after everyone convened for the first time and took a seat in the living room, with Jaylan chiming in that he was nervous as well (to be expected!).

Jaylan quickly pointed out to Ali and Aleeah that they all shared a special connection: He's a twin as well. Leah encouraged the girls to ask Jaylan any questions -- Addie posed if he could drive her around to get her nails done, while Aleeah asked how the two met (a concert). Then, Beyonce's lyrics were recited.

"If you liked it then you shoulda put a ring on it," Addie humorously sang.

Joking aside, Leah shifted the conversation back to this "important" moment and explained that she had to know her beau before this introduction occurred. Hugs were exchanged, and everyone agreed that they would like to see each other more.