Siesta Key Sneak Peek: Madisson And Ish Make A Big Decision About Their Wedding

Madisson and Ish are preparing for two milestones: a wedding and a child. And in a sneak peek from tonight's episode, the couple is making a major decision about the former event.

"I'm on such a high seeing our little tiny," Madisson tells her soon-to-be husband in the clip above after a trip to the doctor's office in their home base (aka Los Angeles). "It's crazy how fast this all happened."

Since the baby is due on New Year's Day, Madisson tells Ish she wants to say "I do" before the end of 2021. The reason: Her parents (especially her "old-fashioned" father) want her to get married before she becomes a mother. And Madisson already has an idea of where she wants the nuptials to be.

"I think I want to have the wedding in Siesta Key," she says.

How does Ish feel about this plan? And what month does Madisson think would be best given the timing of her pregnancy? Check out the clip, then watch Siesta Key tonight at 9/8c.