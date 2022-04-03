2022 Grammy Winners: See The Full List

Even before the actual ceremony airs tonight (April 3), it's safe to say the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been a wild ride.
The show was first announced to take place in January, but safety concerns over COVID-19 caused the Recording Academy and CBS to push back the event for the second year in a row. When the action finally goes down tonight, organizers have taken steps to make sure it was worth the wait: Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and the Brothers Osborne are all set to perform.
Eilish may walk away a big winner for the third year in a row, as she has six nominations in total, as does Rodrigo. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight. But no one landed more nods from the Recording Academy than Jon Batiste, who leads the 2022 nominations with 11.
Find all the 2022 Grammy winners below.
Record of the Year
ABBA: "I Still Have Faith in You"
Jon Batiste: "Freedom"
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: "I Get a Kick Out of You"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches"
Brandi Carlile: "Right on Time"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste: We Are
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: Love For Sale
Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
H.E.R.: Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X: Montero
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour
Taylor Swift: Evermore
Kanye West: Donda
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile: "A Beautiful Noise"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
H.E.R.: "Fight for You"
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches"
Brandi Carlile: "Right on Time"
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber: "Anyone"
Brandi Carlile: "Right on Time"
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Ariana Grande: "Positions"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: "I Get a Kick Out of You"
Justin Bieber, Blenny Blanco: "Lonely"
BTS: "Butter"
Coldplay: "Higher Power"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande: Positions
Olivia Rodrigo: Sour
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra: Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste: We Are
Leon Bridges: Gold-Diggers Sound
Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales
H.E.R.: Back of My Mind
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra: "Lost You"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches"
H.E.R.: "Damage"
Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Best R&B Song
H.E.R.: "Damage"
SZA: "Good Days"
Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: "Family Ties"
Cardi B: "Up"
J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray: "My Life"
Drake ft. Future and Young Thug: "Way 2 Sexy"
Megan Thee Stallion: "Thot Shit"
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole ft. Lil Baby: "Pride Is the Devil"
Doja Cat: "Need to Know"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "Industry Baby"
Tyler, the Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign: "Wusyaname"
Kanye West ft. The Weeknd and Lil Baby: "Hurricane"
Best Rap Song
DMX ft. Jay-Z and Nas: "Bath Salts"
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: "Best Friend"
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: "Family Ties"
Kanye West ft. Jay-Z: "Jail"
J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray: "My Life"
Best Rap Album
J. Cole: The Off-Season
Drake: Certified Lover Boy
Nas: King's Disease II
Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West: Donda
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack, David Guetta: "Hero"
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo: "Loom"
James Blake: "Before"
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: "Heartbreak"
Caribou: "You Can Do It"
Rüfüs Du Sol: "Alive"
Tiësto: "The Business"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Black Coffee: Subconsciously
Illenium: Fallen Embers
Major Lazer: Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello: Shockwave
Sylvan Esso: Free Love
Ten City: Judgement
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes: Shore
Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee
Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent: Daddy's Home
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán: Vértigo
Paula Arenas: Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona: Hecho a la Antigua
Camilo: Mis Manos
Alex Cuba: Mendó
Selena Gomez: Revelación
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro: Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny: El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin: Jose
Karol G: KG0516
Kali Uchis: Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)