2022 Grammy Winners: See The Full List

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Here's who's going home with a golden gramophone (or six)

Even before the actual ceremony airs tonight (April 3), it's safe to say the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been a wild ride.

The show was first announced to take place in January, but safety concerns over COVID-19 caused the Recording Academy and CBS to push back the event for the second year in a row. When the action finally goes down tonight, organizers have taken steps to make sure it was worth the wait: Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and the Brothers Osborne are all set to perform.

Eilish may walk away a big winner for the third year in a row, as she has six nominations in total, as does Rodrigo. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight. But no one landed more nods from the Recording Academy than Jon Batiste, who leads the 2022 nominations with 11.

Find all the 2022 Grammy winners below.

Record of the Year

ABBA: "I Still Have Faith in You"

Jon Batiste: "Freedom"

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: "I Get a Kick Out of You"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches"

Brandi Carlile: "Right on Time"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste: We Are

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: Love For Sale

Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

H.E.R.: Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X: Montero

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour

Taylor Swift: Evermore

Kanye West: Donda

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile: "A Beautiful Noise"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

H.E.R.: "Fight for You"

Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches"

Brandi Carlile: "Right on Time"

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber: "Anyone"

Brandi Carlile: "Right on Time"

Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"

Ariana Grande: "Positions"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga: "I Get a Kick Out of You"

Justin Bieber, Blenny Blanco: "Lonely"

BTS: "Butter"

Coldplay: "Higher Power"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber: Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat: Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande: Positions

Olivia Rodrigo: Sour

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra: Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste: We Are

Leon Bridges: Gold-Diggers Sound

Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales

H.E.R.: Back of My Mind

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra: "Lost You"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: "Peaches"

H.E.R.: "Damage"

Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Best R&B Song

H.E.R.: "Damage"

SZA: "Good Days"

Giveon: "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Jazmine Sullivan: "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: "Family Ties"

Cardi B: "Up"

J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray: "My Life"

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug: "Way 2 Sexy"

Megan Thee Stallion: "Thot Shit"

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole ft. Lil Baby: "Pride Is the Devil"

Doja Cat: "Need to Know"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "Industry Baby"

Tyler, the Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign: "Wusyaname"

Kanye West ft. The Weeknd and Lil Baby: "Hurricane"

Best Rap Song

DMX ft. Jay-Z and Nas: "Bath Salts"

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: "Best Friend"

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: "Family Ties"

Kanye West ft. Jay-Z: "Jail"

J. Cole ft. 21 Savage and Morray: "My Life"

Best Rap Album

J. Cole: The Off-Season

Drake: Certified Lover Boy

Nas: King's Disease II

Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West: Donda

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack, David Guetta: "Hero"

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo: "Loom"

James Blake: "Before"

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs: "Heartbreak"

Caribou: "You Can Do It"

Rüfüs Du Sol: "Alive"

Tiësto: "The Business"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee: Subconsciously

Illenium: Fallen Embers

Major Lazer: Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello: Shockwave

Sylvan Esso: Free Love

Ten City: Judgement

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes: Shore

Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee

Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent: Daddy's Home

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán: Vértigo

Paula Arenas: Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona: Hecho a la Antigua

Camilo: Mis Manos

Alex Cuba: Mendó

Selena Gomez: Revelación

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro: Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny: El Último Tour Del Mundo

J Balvin: Jose

Karol G: KG0516

Kali Uchis: Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)