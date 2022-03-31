'Am I Really Doing This?': Get The Very First Look At The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf are returning to the real world they called home back in 2000. All together now: "Sqwee- dabboh-dwee-da-boh-dawww."

In the first look at the Paramount+ series The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, premiering April 20, the seven Y2K-era roommates are "marching back in" to the Big Easy. Yes, Melissa, you are "really doing this."

And while everyone walks into their new NOLA abode (bye, Belfort!) "being polite" with plenty of hugs, they are "getting real" straight out of the gate to address unfinished business decades in the making.

"Julie has a controversial history with many of us," Danny says, while Melissa adds, "I'm not trying to mess with that lady."

Challenge viewers did see the women clash on Battle of the Sexes in 2003, so Melissa's statement is not a complete surprise. But how does Julie interact with her MTV cohorts? And who confesses "I'm a very broken man right now"? Watch the trailer above, and stream the premiere Wednesday, April 20. In addition, the original 23-episode season of The Real World: New Orleans, will come to Paramount+ a week earlier on Wednesday, April 13!