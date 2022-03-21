Teen Mom 2 Sneak Peek: Jade's Mom Christy Is Going To Jail

Jade is caring for daughter Kloie without Sean because the young dad is currently at a rehab facility in Texas. And soon, the teen mom 2 won't have her mother Christy around either.

"When me and dad got pulled over three years ago, he had weed in there," the MTV grandma tells her daughter in the sneak peek above. "I didn't know. And then they said they charged me with it. I'm going to jail."

Jade listens, as Christy explains more details. Specifically, her attorney advised his client to not take the case to trial because she "didn't have a chance." Christy signed the plea agreement and will soon serve 45 days.

How does Jade react? Watch the entire video above, and do not miss the brand-new episode Teen Mom 2 episode tomorrow at 8/7c.