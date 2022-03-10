MTV's Ex On The Beach Set For Two New Seasons

The blindsiding ex on the beach is about to commence.

MTV's global phenomenon Ex on the Beach has been greenlit for two new seasons, with the dating show making its return on March 31 (and airing internationally in 180 countries beginning April 14). Personalities from Love Island, Big Brother, Too Hot To Handle, World of Dance, The Challenge, Double Shot at Love and Paradise Hotel will navigate old and new love while constantly being surprised by their exes face-to-face. As former partners show up in the Gran Canaria Island of Spain, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on.

