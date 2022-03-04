New Series Will Turn A TikTok Artist Into A Popstar

"Discovered on TikTok, showcased on MTV, launched into superstardom by Pepsi" -- this is what becoming a popstar will soon look like for eight up-and-coming artists.

Pepsi, MTV and TikTok have announced the debut of a fresh new music competition, Becoming A Popstar, set to premiere Thursday, March 24 on MTV. Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Velocity, Paramount’s in-house creative content studio for the company’s leading portfolio of brands, the first-of-its-kind, five-episode series will bring together eight artists originally discovered on TikTok, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talents to a panel of superstar judges comprised of Joe Jonas, Becky G and Sean Bankhead. Jonas and Becky G will also serve as Executive Producers on the series.

Each week, contestants will create an original song accompanied by a one-minute music video based on a new theme; they'll then be critiqued by the celebrity judges, with eliminations occurring on a weekly basis.

After each episode airs, fans at home can get in on the action through an innovative second-screen experience, allowing them to vote by searching #MTVPopstar on TikTok for their favorite artist videos of the week on a dedicated voting page. Voting opens immediately following the episode and stays open until 48 hours before the next episode premieres. The winning artist each week will score a cash prize from Pepsi on top of the eventual grand prize. Winners of the previous week will be announced during a live pre-show on @MTV on TikTok that will include exclusive content from our talent, allowing fans to get involved with interactive Q&As.

Ultimately, two artists will be chosen to battle it out in a finale special -- and one will walk away a “popstar” with a grand prize, plus their very own Pepsi commercial set to premiere during the MTV Video Music Awards. In addition, Pepsi will provide funding and resources to help take the winner’s career ambitions to the next level.

Do not miss Becoming a Popstar, premiering on March 24 at 10/9c! For updates, follow us on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and join the conversation using #MTVPopstar.