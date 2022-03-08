Sneak Peek: Teen Mom 2's Ashley And Bar Got Married (Without A Single MTV Camera In Sight)

Bar may have proposed to Ashley twice on camera -- the first moment unfolded during their early Young and Pregnant days and the second in their inaugural Teen Mom 2 episode. But the wedding of Holly's parents was not filmed and won't be featured on MTV.

"While the cameras weren't around, Bar and I went and got married," Ashley explains in the Teen Mom 2 sneak peek above.

She continues: "It wasn't even a courthouse ceremony. I just had my mom sign the documents. We didn't take a single photo; we didn't have a nice dinner. I literally think we went to Jack in the Box."

And while the couple is now husband and wife, the new Mrs. explains the relationship has been "super-rocky lately." So how does Bar describe their current status? Watch the clip -- and do not miss Ashley and Bar when the brand-new season of Teen Mom 2 returns tonight at 8/7c.