'Mini All Star': Challenge Vet Casey Cooper Is A Mom

Casey Cooper's "mini all star" is here: The Challenge veteran and husband Kyle Toups welcomed a baby girl.

"Kinsley Lulabelle Toups 💋 March 2, 2022 ♓️ 6lb 15oz - 18:37 - 20.5 inches 👶," Casey captioned the sweet album above, featuring her precious Pisces mini-me.

Casey made her MTV debut in 2006 when she appeared on Fresh Meat; she and partner Wes Bergmann finished in third place after multiple visits to Exile. Following her rookie performance on Season 12, Casey appeared on The Duel, The Gauntlet III and The Ruins before her return to the network for All Stars in 2021. Challenge cameras were rolling as Casey learned that she was pregnant; the life-changing news made her and her partner Cohutta Grindstaff ineligible to continue on the Mexico-based series, and they were sent home during Episode 7.

In December 2021, Casey and Kyle said "I do" (Casey's AS2 castmates Ayanna Mackins, Nehemiah Clark and Teck Holmes were all in attendance). And now the newlyweds are mom and dad to Baby Kinsley.

Offer your well wishes to Casey and Kyle on the birth of their daughter, and keep checking MTV News for All Stars Season 3 updates!