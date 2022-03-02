The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Heading Back To The Hangar

MTV

Quick question: Do you have some popcorn handy? If not, MTV has you covered.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are coming back in just a few months, and as ever, the show has plenty of golden popcorn to go around. The awards will air on Sunday, June 5 live from Barker Hangar, the site of past shows in 2018 and 2019 (as well as a trio of them from 1997-1999).

Last year's show celebrated all the buzzy superhero stories, coming-of-age tales, and romantic narratives that made our year, while it also presented a great platform for honoring the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and even facilitating the sliming of Scarlett Johansson. Who will take home a trophy this time around? And will anyone be slimed again? Luckily, you don't have to wait all that long to find out.

And the golden popcorn is just the beginning. This year's event will be followed up on Monday, June 6 by the second annual Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which kicked off in 2021 as a celebration of all things reality TV, including the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast and absolute icon RuPaul.

Hosts, performers, presenters, and more are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Find updates on the exciting upcoming multi-day takeover of Los Angeles right here.

In the meantime, let me let you in on a little secret: Stovetop popcorn is a game-changer. Let's get cooking.