Teen Mom 2 Sneak Peek: Briana Is Meeting Up With Kail's Ex Chris

Kail once invited Devoin on her podcast -- and when the new season of Teen Mom 2 returns, a similar crossover involving their exes will unfold.

"[Chris] wants to invite me on his podcast," Briana tells her sister Brittany in the sneak peek, referring to the father of Kail's sons Lux and Creed. "His podcast is about single dads -- he just wants a single mom perspective on things."

Brittany asks her sister why she is meeting up with Chris and predicts this will "cause drama," adding that her sister is "being messy." However, Briana is quick to state that they do not like each other romantically, and when Devoin and Kail spoke on her podcast, she "never made a peep."

How did Briana get to know Chris? And will her fiancé Javi accompany her? Watch the clip -- and do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c.