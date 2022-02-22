'Always More To The Story': Siesta Key Is Returning With An Explosive Season

There's "always more to the story" in Siesta Key.

The show will return on an all-new night for another explosive season, premiering Thursday, March 10. This Sarasota-based summer is about change, growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close... and who you've outgrown. Plus, topics popping up on social media, including "Wait...who is Chloe's new husband?" and "OMG! Juliette and Sam broke up," are about to be addressed. Now, here's a peek at the latter statement.

"Just shut up for like five seconds," Juliette tells Sam mid-bickering in the first look above. Yes, "the queen is making waves."

Who is calling someone a "nasty, vindictive bitch" -- and who is "tired of lying"? Watch the promo above, and find out more with the cast updates below. And do not miss the season premiere of Siesta Key on Thursday, March 10 at 9/8c only on MTV.