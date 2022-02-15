Reality TV Icons Will Compete On A New Shore Series For Paramount+

'All Star Shore' will feature players from 'Jersey Shore,' 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and more

Reality TV's most iconic international all stars are about to come together on a brand-new shore.

All Star Shore, coming soon to Paramount+, will feature 14 of reality TV’s most iconic stars from around the world and television’s biggest series -- including Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Love is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Bachelor in Paradise and more. The cast will come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate Shore house.

Where is this Shore series? In Seaside Heights? Or Newcastle-upon-Tyne? No -- the cast will battle it out in Gran Canaria, Spain for the grand prize and global bragging rights. Shore Sure sounds like a good -- and drama-filled -- time!

