The New Royals Of Bel-Air

The legacy of Uncle Phil

Viewers will watch Will adapt to his new life in Bel-Air after his well-to-do aunt and uncle take him in. As Will arrives in California, the uncertainty of his new life leaves him momentarily hopeless, but Uncle Phil reassures him that a life in Bel-Air is less to be worried about than the dangerous Philadelphia streets with which he and Will are both familiar. Adrian Holmes describes re-imagining the character, who was originally portrayed by the late actor James Avery, and paying homage to him.

“Philip Banks is a self-made man. He comes from humble beginnings and he knows what it takes to succeed,” Holmes says. “His definition of success is how well he is taking care of his family, and he's the anchor of the family. In the original, he really was an anchor for the family, and for Will in particular, when he's the fish out of water. He's just a positive, affluent, high-vibrational Black man. I'm so proud to be able to play a role that is just so positive, uplifting, and hopeful, and I think that's what we need right now in these times. And it's a tribute to James Avery, as well.”

Cassandra Freeman notes of her co-star, “Adrian in this character is so phenomenal. And I think what he has in common with uncle Phil is this sense of people getting to feel grounded. He really is the anchor.”