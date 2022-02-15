The Challenge Is Having A War Of The Worlds Tournament

The Challenge is about to have a "worldwide tournament." And it's only happening on Paramount+.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds -- coming soon to the streaming service -- will feature players from the United States, Australia, United Kingdom and Argentina with new series in the aforementioned different countries. The two-part tourney will feature "the biggest reality athletes battling it out to be named their country's champion."

Winners from four new Challenge series (The Challenge: CBS (working title), The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: U.K.) will advance to the global tournament, The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and battle for the first-ever title as the Challenge World Champion.

Stay with MTV News for more The Challenge: War of the Worlds updates, coming soon to Paramount+.