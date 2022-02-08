Here Are Your 2022 Oscar Nominees

Fill your Letterboxd watchlist: Oscars season is officially here.
The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced today (February 8), and Jane Campion's measured but smoldering western The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12, the most of any film. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune — anchored by performances by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya — received 10, while Steven Spielberg's sweeping West Side Story update and Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white reflection on his Irish childhood Belfast earned 7 each.
All four of those films are nominated for Best Picture, along with coming-of-age tale CODA, dark apocalypse comedy Don't Look Up, storytelling drama Drive My Car, Williams family biopic King Richard, nostalgic jaunt Licorice Pizza, and noirish period piece Nightmare Alley.
Notably, Beyoncé earned her first nomination in the category of Best Original Song for "Be Alive," from King Richard. In that same category, Billie Eilish and her brother/creative partner Finneas each earned their first noms as well for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
In addition, this year's field features a history-making moment for CODA's Troy Kotsur, the first deaf actor to receive an Oscar nomination. Real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, meanwhile, who appeared as a married couple in The Power of the Dog, each earned their first nominations as well. (Of course, likewise shout out married couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem for their respective nominations — hers for Parallel Mothers and his for Being the Ricardos.)
This is also the first Oscar nom for Kristen Stewart, whose performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in the maybe-horror, maybe-drama movie Spencer has been an awards-season favorite.
There's a lot to unpack here, so take your time and review the full list of 202 Oscar nominees below. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go watch Drive My Car immediately.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay (screenplay) / Adam McKay and David Sirota (story), Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder, CODA
Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography
Greg Fraser, Dune
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
"Be Alive," Dixson and Beyoncé - King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Lin-Manuel Miranda - Encanto
"Down to Joy," Van Morrison - Belfast
"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish and Finneas - No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do," Diane Warren - Four Good Days
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home