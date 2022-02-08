Getty Images

'The Power of the Dog' leads with 12, while Beyoncé and Billie Eilish earn their first noms

Here Are Your 2022 Oscar Nominees

Fill your Letterboxd watchlist: Oscars season is officially here.

The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced today (February 8), and Jane Campion's measured but smoldering western The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12, the most of any film. Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune — anchored by performances by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya — received 10, while Steven Spielberg's sweeping West Side Story update and Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white reflection on his Irish childhood Belfast earned 7 each.

All four of those films are nominated for Best Picture, along with coming-of-age tale CODA, dark apocalypse comedy Don't Look Up, storytelling drama Drive My Car, Williams family biopic King Richard, nostalgic jaunt Licorice Pizza, and noirish period piece Nightmare Alley.

Notably, Beyoncé earned her first nomination in the category of Best Original Song for "Be Alive," from King Richard. In that same category, Billie Eilish and her brother/creative partner Finneas each earned their first noms as well for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.

In addition, this year's field features a history-making moment for CODA's Troy Kotsur, the first deaf actor to receive an Oscar nomination. Real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, meanwhile, who appeared as a married couple in The Power of the Dog, each earned their first nominations as well. (Of course, likewise shout out married couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem for their respective nominations — hers for Parallel Mothers and his for Being the Ricardos.)

This is also the first Oscar nom for Kristen Stewart, whose performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in the maybe-horror, maybe-drama movie Spencer has been an awards-season favorite.

There's a lot to unpack here, so take your time and review the full list of 202 Oscar nominees below. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go watch Drive My Car immediately.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay (screenplay) / Adam McKay and David Sirota (story), Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder, CODA

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive," Dixson and Beyoncé - King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Lin-Manuel Miranda - Encanto

"Down to Joy," Van Morrison - Belfast

"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish and Finneas - No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do," Diane Warren - Four Good Days

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home