'I Have A Boyfriend': Chloe's 'New Guy' Will Appear On Siesta Key

Chloe has opted to keep her romances out of the Siesta Key spotlight. But that will change when the show's new season returns: Enter Chloe's "new guy" Chris -- and she is already telling friends that he's her "soulmate" (and her now-husband!).

"Ever since you've entered my life, everything just seems more calm," Chloe tells Chris in the clip above as they vacation together in Cabo San Lucas. "I'm not as worried. You've helped me stay present, and I think that's what's important."

How does Chris describe their connection? And what advice does Chloe have for him when they meet her friends back in SK? Watch the video, and do not miss the return of Siesta Key on Thursday, March 10 at 9/8c.