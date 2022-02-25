Bop Shop New Retro Edition: Songs We Love From 2012

Illustration by Laura Lannes

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?

Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. And for New Retro Week, a celebration of the biggest artists, hits, and cultural moments that made 2012 a seminal year in pop, MTV News has looked back to see what lies ahead. We revisited Frank Ocean's Channel Orange breaking new ground, Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" defining a moment, and how Fun's Some Nights kicked off the Jack Antonoff era in pop. We charted the evolution and very different respective cultural dominances of both KCON and Spotify. We marked Rihanna's transition into full-on mogul, Taylor Swift bringing the personal to pop, and One Direction reaching for more control.

Now, for this week's music round-up, we shine the spotlight back on our favorite songs from 2012. Get ready: The New Retro Week Bop Shop is open for business.