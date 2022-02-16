Teen Mom: Family Reunion Greenlit For Season 2

But that's not all: 'Teen Mom 2' is returning March 8

Pack your bags, teen moms: Another family reunion is on the agenda!

MTV announced that the spinoff special Teen Mom: Family Reunion will be back for Season 2; Season 1 currently features Amber, Cheyenne and Maci from Teen Mom OG, as well as Teen Mom 2's Ashley, Briana, Jade and Leah. Special guests include Bar, Brittany, Chau, Cory, Farrah, Gary and Zach (so far!).

In addition, Teen Mom 2 is returning on March 8: Ashley, Briana, Jade, Kail and Leah will feature "bitter battles, new loves and a secret wedding fallout."

"Our marriage is falling apart, bro," Bar tells Ashley in the first look above.

Who has a brand-new boyfriend? And who is "trying to sue" Briana? Keep watching Teen Mom: Family Reunion every Tuesday at 8/7c, followed by Teen Mom: Girls' Night In at 9/8c. And do not miss the brand-new season of Teen Mom 2, beginning March 8 only on MTV.