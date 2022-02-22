Siesta Key Wedding No. 2: Chloe Trautman Is Married

Chloe Trautman's Instagram

Time to "freak out" in the best possible way -- Chloe Trautman and Chris Long are married!

The Siesta Key star wed her "soulmate" over the weekend in a gorgeous ceremony, following a four-month engagement.

"Mrs. Long💍," Mrs. Long captioned the album above with her hubby. "Dress & veil custom made and hand painted by the incredible @emasavahl. Ema, thank you for making magic come to life. Your vision and talent is absolutely unmatched, and on top of it all your soul is just as beautiful as everything you make. I love you so much. Thanks for all the laughs, cries, and pure bliss during the entire process of starting from a drawling on a piece of paper to THIS. You out did yourself Queen."

Three weeks before exchanging vows with Chris, Chloe had "the most magical day" (before her wedding, that is!) with an "incredible" bridal shower complete with a three-tier cake, a beautiful floral backdrop, and her nearest and dearest girlfriends, including Siesta Key costars Juliette Porter and Amanda Miller.

"Had the most magical day celebrating with all my favorite ladies! Thank you to my best friend and matron of honor @kenzielautenschlager for helping throw the most incredible shower filled with so much love. I love you," Chloe wrote on Instagram.

The happy couple's nuptials come on the heels of costar Madisson Hausburg's marriage to former Siesta Key producer Ish Soto just last October. Fun fact: Both couples used the Tampa-based event planner ORO Event Co. for their dreamy days!

Chris proposed to Chloe with an emerald stunner in early November following an eight-mile hike through the breathtaking Bryce Canyon in southern Utah. The Concept by Chloe founder recalls "breaking down in tears" during the proposal, writing on Instagram, "From the moment I met Chris, I knew he was the one. I am in a state of pure bliss, and I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!!"

Leave your congrats for the Mr. and Mrs. in the comments, and stay with MTV News for all things Siesta Key!