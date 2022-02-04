Bop Shop: Songs From Rosalía, Benee, Wallows, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Benee: "Beach Boy"
A few years after "Supalonely" went supernova, Benee has settled into a slightly more melancholic sound with "Beach Boy." Such a sonic turn isn't surprising given the encroaching darkness found on her great debut album Hey U X. But it is certainly welcome, like a cloudy day at the water you're determined to make the best of. —Patrick Hosken
-
Rosalía: "Saoko"
Combining industrial elements, a free-jazz breakdown, and an unrelenting rhythm that pays homage to the reggaeton greats, Rosalía's latest finds her delving into hip-hop as eagerly as its accompanying video sees her join a biker gang. It's only two minutes long, but it'll make your head spin. —Patrick Hosken
-
Peach PRC: “God Is a Freak”
Peach PRC isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud. On this Finneas-approved cut, the Australian electro-pop singer respectfully declines to worship a god who’s watching her “get railed on the couch, staying pure for a wedding.” Her earworm of an Auto-Tuned chorus pokes even more holes in God’s logic, culminating with an explosion of guitar and drums: “Like, what’s the fixation / On hating the way he creates? So why would I spend my eternity / With God when he’s a freak?” The anti-purity culture banger dropped on Thursday (February 3), yet it has already attracted attention thanks to Peach’s cheeky teaser… and 1.8 million TikTok followers. —Sam Manzella
-
The Range: "Bicameral"
On James Hinton’s first bit of new music since 2020, the electronic artist known as The Range wrings plenty of nuance and emotion out of an obscure vocal sample. It’s a song called “The Road” by African singer Bemnet Tekleyohannes, and on “Bicameral,” the snippet is layered and repeated so many times that its actual words — “When you lighten” — can transform into other, more anxious meanings. Luckily, the music is as effervescent as ever. The contrast between the two is addictive. —Patrick Hosken
-
The Home Team: “Watching All Your Friends Get Rich”
“Take a seat, have a drink, get comfortable,” because this won’t be the last banger we hear from Seattle pop-rock group The Home Team. Their latest album, Slow Bloom, is full of them. On “Watching All Your Friends Get Rich,” the band isn’t afraid to pull from a wide variety of influences as they deliver powerful, dynamic vocals over an infectious groove. The music video is an especially fun watch for horror film buffs as three of the genre’s most recognizable characters (played by the guitarist, bassist, and drummer) try to cut their teeth in a corporate office. Vocalist Brian Butcher says the video is “a representation of what it feels like to be an artist in a professional space, especially when trying to navigate a creative vision in a world that often puts profit above all else.” —Farah Zermane
-
Madeline: “Y.T.D. (Year to Date)”
Post-birthday party reflections drive the thumping beat behind Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Madeline’s newest single “Y.T.D. (Year to Date).” With a breathy and wizened delivery reminiscent of indie-pop pioneers Maggie Rogers and Haim, she considers the mixed feelings that come with turning a year older, examining how much life can change from year to date. “It’s not that deep, but it still gets to me,” she confesses, simultaneously capturing the melancholy that comes from change and the confidence in knowing you’re where you’re supposed to be. —Carson Mlnarik
-
Keshi: “Touch”
Love can be confusing, and no one seems to know that better than Keshi. With the release of “Touch,” the alt-pop singer creates an anthem for those stuck in situationship purgatory. Lyrically, Keshi explores the depth of unrequited love and emotional unavailability, begging the question of “a touch, is it better than us to you?” — a feeling that twentysomethings around the world unfortunately know well. Unsurprisingly, the track reflects Keshi’s strong point of view as a producer, mixing both classical and modern elements to create a sound unique only to him. As the second single off his upcoming album, “Touch” gives listeners another glimpse into the world of Gabriel, gearing us up for what we can expect come March 25. However, when it comes to Keshi, it’s probably safer to expect the unexpected. —Sarina Bhutani
-
Mallrat: "Your Love"
Cool thing about "Your Love," the latest expansive yet airy pop cut from Brisbane artist Mallrat: She wrote it while very into Three 6 Mafia. To that end, she worked in a sample from underground Memphis rapper Gangsta Pat, the group's peer, to make the song crackle with energy from halfway around the world. —Patrick Hosken
-
Wallows: “Especially You”
Wallows, our favorite alt-pop boys next door, have dusted off the kick drums and moody musings for the release of their sophomore album Tell Me That It’s Over, due out March 25. Lead single “Especially You” is a confident preview of what the trio has been up to, sneaking in hints of banjo, harmonica, and synths to create an absolutely danceable examination of relationship overanalysis. Its lyrics document the fixation on details amid a confusing romance, though its assured production has no trouble bouncing between the specifics. Their quirky video, which finds the band filming a music video directed and stylized by a crew of their clones, is especially fitting as it’s clear Wallows knows its sound like never before. —Carson Mlnarik
-
Lucy Dacus: "Kissing Lessons"
A charming musical short story set to urgent pop-rock, "Kissing Lessons" finds master tale-spinner Lucy Dacus harkening back to her childhood to reflect on friendship and romance as understood by eager children. In under two minutes, Dacus packs in more plot and character development than most mainstream movies — not to mention the sugary hooks. Valentine's Day is almost here. Time for "Kissing Lessons." —Patrick Hosken
-
A Tribe Called Quest: "Buggin' Out"
This week, news broke that rap pioneers A Tribe Called Quest have been nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time, despite have been eligible since 2015. The only thing I have to say about this is that if the Rock Hall decides to overlook the seismically influential group that helped create a template for what hip-hop could be, I will personally be buggin' out. —Patrick Hosken