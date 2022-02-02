MTV Entertainment Studios/Paramount+

Troye Sivan's New Film Three Months Will Stream On Paramount+ Very Soon

The last time Troye Sivan appeared on the big screen was 2018, in Joel Edgerton's conversion-therapy drama Boy Erased. The interceding years have primarily seen him serving bops in the form of his 2020 EP, In a Dream, as well as collaborations with Lauv, Kacey Musgraves, and Tate McRae. But in just few weeks, Sivan makes his return to film, thanks to streaming.

Three Months, a new coming-of-age comedy-drama movie produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and starring Sivan, will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ later this month. The film follows Caleb, a high-school senior in South Florida who is exposed to HIV just as he's about to begin a new chapter — and the new love he finds as he waits for his results.

Oh, and because this is Sivan, he's making sure to likewise supply two new songs specifically for the movie. Get excited.

In 2018, Sivan's song "Revelation," which he collaborated on with Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and producer Leland for the film Boy Erased, was nominated for a Golden Globe. The guy knows how to bring bangers to the big screen, making the excitement for his Three Months contributions all the more palpable.

Sivan will be in good company in the film, starring alongside Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Ellen Burstyn, Judy Greer, Javier Munoz, Louis Gossett, Jr., and Amy Landecker. Three Months is written and directed by Jared Frieder, who also executive produced.

Three Months will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, February 23.