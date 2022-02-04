Kam Williams And Leroy Garrett Reveal Sex Of First Child

Kam Williams' Instagram

"Are you Team Girl or Team Boy?"

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, who announced right before Christmas they would welcome the "greatest gift" in June, just revealed the sex of their first child. The Challenge bundle of joy is a boy!

"Our greatest gift to each other 👶🏽💙! #boymom #itsaboy," Kam captioned the Instagram post above. "I always think back to the moment we first met to where we are now. Right before I met you I was looking for love, when I actually met you I wasn’t. I guess things really do come to you when you’re not looking at all 🥰 We’ve always trusted the process & let things happen on Gods timing which is never wrong! I look forward to bringing our first child into the world and raising a little version of you and witnessing you becoming a dad. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Love you both so much 💙"

That's right, a mini Le!

The Real World: Las Vegas alum and Are You the One? cast member met on Vendettas in 2018 -- and in 2022, the Double Agents finalists will be mom and dad to Baby KamRoy! Offer your well wishes to Kam and Leroy in the comments, and stay with MTV News for updates.