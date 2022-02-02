Eminem, Dolly Parton, A Tribe Called Quest, And More Nominated For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Getty Images

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its upcoming class of 2022, and the crop of 17 artists it is considering for induction this year truly covers the expanse of popular music. From hip-hop pioneers to a few glossy pop superstars, a metal icon to a punk forerunner, and legends from the realms of country and Afrobeat, there's a little something for everyone.

Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick are all those up for potential induction.

As ever, Greg Harris, the Rock Hall's president and CEO, introduced this year's nominees from inside the museum in Cleveland, Ohio today (February 2). "These 17 artists have had a massive impact on the music we all love and we celebrate each day inside the museum, he said in a video ahead of the announcement.

It's the first year of eligibility for Eminem, whose debut album, Infinite, was released in 1996, a few years before he reached superstar status. An artist becomes eligible for nomination at least 25 years since releasing their "first commercial recording," the Rock Hall's rules stipulate. Joining him as first-time nominees are Beck, A Tribe Called Quest, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, and Dionne Warwick all appeared as nominees last year. Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, and MC5 have been nominated in previous years.

The 2021 class of inductees included Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, Tina Turner, LL Cool J, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron, Todd Rundgren, and the Go-Go's.

We'll find out who gets inducted this year in May. Until then, fan voting is open now through April 29 at rockhall.com, where you can vote daily for up to five nominees.