Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out To Partner With Super League Gaming

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out is about to turn up and commemorate 300 episodes -- and the cultural phenomenon is celebrating in partnership with Super League Gaming. That's right, the "future is lit!"

The Season 17 premiere (aka the monumental episode) featuring Nick and Team Old School vs. Team New School is coming on February 22 at 8/7c on VH1 (a teaser is above). Then, a live metaverse game experience called Wild' N Out: Metaverse Remix will launch immediately after the premiere at 9/8c.

"Wild' N Out is one of our most creative show formats, so it's an ideal series to explore interactive ways in which audiences can engage and make creative decisions while experiencing the show," Jason White, chief marketing officer at MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement. "We are excited to partner with Super League Gaming as we continue to drive entertainment forward."

Here's more on the Metaverse Remix: The Super League Gaming partnership will last three weeks and players will be able to freestyle rap via Minehut, Super League's Minecraft community, and roast Nick.

This season's guest stars and performers include Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, Tommy Davidson, Saucy Santana, Naughty By Nature, Miles Brown, Darius McCrary, G-Eazy, Kossiko, Belly, Dream Doll, Spice, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, Jimmy Allen, Lisa Raye, D.Smoke, J.I. The Prince of NY, Maxo Cream, Baby Tate, EST Gee, James Davis, Donnell Rawlings, Dave East, Kid' N Play, Mariah the Scientist, Bleu, Hitman Holla, Eric Bellinger, Yung Pooda and more.

Do not miss the brand-new season of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out and then the Wild' N Out: Metaverse Remix beginning on Tuesday, February 22 at 8/7c only on VH1.