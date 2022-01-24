Which Jersey Shore Star Are You?

MTV

Do you watch Jersey Shore with a shocked face? You’re probably more like the cast than you are willing to admit. In-between the party antics, squabbles and general debauchery is a TV family of unique individuals. Ever wonder which fist-pumping reality star you’re the most like?

Are you the Snooki of your crew, or are you more of a DJ Pauly D?

This quiz puts you in Jersey Shore situations and matches you with a personality based on how you would handle them. All you need to do is answer the questions below to get your results!

STREAM: Watch Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Paramount+!

When you’re done, don’t forget to check out Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5, now airing on MTV. Need even more Shore? Paramount+ has the full catalog from the original series to Snooki & JWoww to Family Vacation.

Now, it’s quiz time! 💪