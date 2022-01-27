'My Heart Is There': Jersey Shore's Vinny Is Headed Back To The East Coast

Vinny might not live with his mama Paola no more! , but the Staten Island native is about to be much closer to her -- and his Jersey Shore family.

After less than a year in sunny Los Angeles, tonight's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation saw our beloved keto guido bickering with Angelina gearing up to make the big move back east. While LA has been a solid choice career-wise, mentally, it hasn't been easy for Vinny. Some days, the highlight of his afternoon was unloading the dishwasher. Other days, conversing with Alexa. But more than anything, he missed fist-pumping his friends and family something fierce -- especially Mama Guadagnino and her chicken cutlets.

"Every day, I'm gonna wake up now to my dog and my niece, having them so close, and my mom," he said. "And [I'll] appreciate every moment because I took it for granted."

Before he could officially say sayonara to the City of Angels, Vin took some of his roomies for one final tour of his house-with-a-killer-view, where he admitted that it definitely had its fair share of good memories: jumping rope by the pool and TMZ tour buses bursting with Jersey Shore fans, along with the faint smell of the original Seaside Heights shore house. But these recollections have nothing on New York-style pizza and his mom's fettuccini alfredo. (Enter the "Cheeto guido.")

"Ultimately, those good memories don't outweigh what I had on the East Coast with my family," Vinny said. "I love LA, but it's still not worth being away from my family all the time. My heart is there."

At the end of the day, at least Vinny gave it a shot (not to be confused with Double Shot).

"Ever since we were young, Vinny has always said that he wanted to go and live in LA for a little bit," Deena shared. "So even if it didn't work out, at least he did it."

Welcome back to the East Coast, Vinny!