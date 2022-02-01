How did the others react?

'Good To See You!': Farrah Just Made Her Grand Entrance On Teen Mom: Family Reunion

"Hi -- good to see you!"

Farrah arrived at the Teen Mom: Family Reunion during tonight's episode, uttering the greeting mentioned above as she surprised Amber, Gary, Cheyenne, Zach, Cory, Jade, Chau, Ashley, Bar, Leah and Maci (Briana and Brittany were returning from the hospital after Bri suffered from dehydration). The group had just had a toast led by Amber to "have some fun" when, suddenly, that familiar face turned the corner.

While the episode ended before the cast officially greeted Farrah, Cory some people looked quite shocked when Sophia's mom walked up.

"I don't think anyone knows I'm coming to this reunion," Farrah stated in a confessional interview before the evening began. "I mean, what if I didn't show up? This would not even be like a family reunion. This would be boring."

And it's certainly been a while since Farrah socialized with her cohorts.

"It's probably been a really long time, like years. Lots of years," Farrah added.

Even though no children are at the unique getaway, Farrah sweetly opened up about her 12-year-old "princess" Sophia.

"She deserves the world, and I hope she gets that as she grows up and becomes her own adult," Farrah said.

How will Farrah's family reunion continue? Don't miss it on next week's episode!