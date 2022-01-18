Deleted Scene: Catelynn Joins The Teen Mom: Family Reunion -- Via FaceTime

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed daughter Rya right before the first-ever Teen Mom: Family Reunion -- and their new bundle of joy meant they couldn't attend the event.

In a deleted scene from the premiere episode, Maci and Cheyenne decide to FaceTime their fellow MTV cohort before they meet up with the rest of the cast (yes, right before that first evening).

"We're kind of assuming you're not coming," Maci states, as Cate gives Baby R a bottle.

"If she was a little older, I would be able to be there," Cate replies.

What advice does Cate give the duo before they gather with the rest of the vacationers for the first time? And how does she describe the Teen Mom 2 ladies? Watch the video, and do not miss the second episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion tonight at 8/7c.