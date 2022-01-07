Bop Shop: Songs From Halsey, Armaan Malik, Fleet Foxes, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Let's Eat Grandma: "Happy New Year"
We might be nearly a week into 2022 already, but it's not too late to begin the year with some synthpop and good cheer. "Happy New Year," from English pop duo Let's Eat Grandma, can be that pick-me-up for you. With its neon glow and slightly muted backbeat, it's the perfect soundtrack for getting on a good path. You might not be there yet, but you've got 358 more days to figure it out. —Patrick Hosken
-
Halsey: "People Disappear Here"
Across last year's brilliant album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey boldly presented a complete vision of herself that might've felt like a reinvention only if you haven't been following her career. The loud, rock-forward, Nine Inch Nails-assisted LP gave more force to one of pop's most intriguing voices at the height of her abilities. One song not included on the original release, "People Disappear Here," recently saw release on the extended edition; it's a welcome gift, not even close to a leftover, and honestly could've even been a single. Halsey's aura is the star here, again, but luckily she has a capable sparring partner: twinkling, exploratory, and even avant-garde piano that haunts the track behind her voice. Sounds like power to me. —Patrick Hosken
-
Fleet Foxes: “Helplessness Blues - Solstice Version”
Fleet Foxes gifted their listeners the ultimate present this holiday season: A Very Lonely Solstice, an LP of pared-down arrangements of the indie-folk group’s most popular hits. The “Solstice Version” of “Helplessness Blues,” the title track off their 2011 album, is the musical equivalent of a heartfelt conversation with a trusted friend in a cozy cabin. Singer Robin Pecknold’s warm, soulful vocals echo over the gentle strum of a guitar, showcasing the lament’s gorgeously evocative (and very relatable) lyrics about the realities of growing up. —Sam Manzella
-
The Static Wake: “Natural Selection”
This past year, we heard The Weather Station, Lorde, Pinegrove, and more sing about the ongoing climate crisis, but Cleveland-based metalcore band The Static Wake deliver their ruminations on the state of the environment via primal screams. “Natural Selection,” the band’s new single, describes an apocalypse in progress. “Guess what, we saw the signs / But it’s too late this time / Congratulations, you just fucked mankind.” It’s a biting social commentary from a fearless up-and-coming group. On the chorus, frontman Radames Colón proves that he can sing just as well as he can scream while continuing to spare the niceties that our leaders and previous generations do not deserve. “Our self destruction will swallow us whole / This is our natural selection.” —Farah Zermane
-
Armaan Malik: “You”
There’s a reason why Armaan Malik is known as India’s “Prince of Romance,” and it was only a matter of time until he brought that title stateside. With the release of new English single “You,” the Bollywood superstar beautifully describes an all-encompassing kind of love. The hook is the one line every girl is dying to hear: “All I do is think about you.” The track is simple, yet strong, with a gentle acoustic melody overlaid with Armaan’s sweet, angelic vocals. Accompanied by a romantic, Parisian-set music video filled with stolen glances, shared umbrellas, and wine for two, “You” is as close to a perfect love song as you can get, and is hopefully just the first of many we’ll be getting from him in 2022. —Sarina Bhutani
-
Tierra Whack: "Body of Water"
Last month, as an entire year wound to a close, Tierra Whack ramped up her creativity. The impossible-to-box-in Philadelphia artist released a trio of EPS — Rap?, Pop?, and R&B?, all as curious as their interrogative titles suggest. Nine songs total, spanning country and soul-pop and even '70s riff rock, can't contain Whack's boundless energy. "Body of Water," one of the Pop? cuts, surges with mid-aughts electroclash nostalgia and one hell of a music video. But this is Tierra Whack; once the song ends, she's on to something else entirely. —Patrick Hosken
-
Omega X: “Love Me Like”
K-pop rookie group Omega X start off their comeback strong with the sexy and high-energy “Love Me Like,” the title track from their sophomore mini album. Released alongside an electrifying visual in which the members show off their incredible OT11 choreography, “Love Me Like” pushes Omega X’s artistry to the next level and demonstrates their strength and talent as a team. Though the group only recently debuted, each member’s training and past experiences are put on display here, further proving that they are certainly not to be slept on. Their work on “Love Me Like” is a perfect example of what they can do and is only a glimpse of what is yet to come. —Sarina Bhutani
-
The Smile: "You Will Never Work in Television Again"
This song rips. It was destined to. As a Radiohead side project featuring members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood joined by drummer Tom Skinner, The Smile sounds scrappier and punkier than anything Radiohead has released since "Bodysnatchers" in 2007. And that rules! "You Will Never Work in Television Again" is also a great song title. Not too much else to say except — surprise, surprise — a new song from Yorke and Greenwood kicks absolute ass. —Patrick Hosken