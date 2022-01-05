Jersey Shore Sneak Peek: Jenni Makes Angelina Say 'Five Good Things' About Chris

When we last saw the Jersey Shore family, Angelina hoped "things would get better" within her own mini clan (aka her marriage to Chris) after the Poconos vacation. So have relations improved in the Pivarnick/Larangeira household?

In a sneak peek from the season premiere, Angelina visits Jenni and brings some new paperwork. And it isn't exactly an encouraging set of documents.

"What is this doing for you?" Jenni asks about Angelina's marriage settlement agreement (MSA). "Because this, to me, is a divorce. And you're saying you don't know. What about him makes you stay? I need five things."

Angelina takes a second and then gives with her top answer: "He's good to the animals." The "fur babies"!

What is number two through five on Angelina's list? And what point makes Jenni respond with "that's mediocre, at best"? Watch the clip, and do not miss the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation tomorrow at 8/7c.