2022 Golden Globes: See The Complete Winners List

To say this year's Golden Globes Awards are a little different would be an understatement.
Historically, the show had typically kicked off awards season with a celeb-filled ceremony airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. But after multiple controversies plagued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including an internal lack of diversity and numerous unethical business practices, NBC canceled the 2022 telecast, leaving the Globes without a broadcast home. When the ceremony takes place tonight (January 9), it will be bereft of any celebrity presenters and will not be live-streamed; the winners will be announced online, a tweet from the Golden Globes account revealed on Thursday.
Last year's telecast was marked by moments of commentary on the HFPA's failures as well as historic wins by actors Chadwick Boseman and Andra Day and director Chloé Zhao. But despite the celebration, and even amid certain attempts at reform — including adding new members to help diversify its ranks — the HFPA remains embattled.
Regardless, leading this year's crop of nominees are some very big names. Dramatic films like The Power of the Dog, King Richard, and Belfast dominated the film categories, and Maggie Gyllenhaal scored a directing nod for her debut behind the camera, The Lost Daughter. Alana Haim was recognized for her mesmerizing and charming acting debut in Licorice Pizza. Billie Eilish earned a nom for her James Bond theme, "No Time to Die," and on the TV side, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez landed an acting nomination for the final season of FX's Pose.
Looking ahead, what does an unaired Golden Globes mean for future ceremonies? That'll certainly be interesting to find out. In the meantime, find the 2022 winners list below.
FILM
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
WINNER: “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down to Joy,” Belfast
“Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],” Respect
Best Motion Picture, Animated
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
WINNER: Drive My Car
Compartment No. 6
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Hacks
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: The Underground Railroad
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso