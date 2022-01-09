2022 Golden Globes: See The Complete Winners List

Getty Images

NBC did not air the telecast due to controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

To say this year's Golden Globes Awards are a little different would be an understatement.

Historically, the show had typically kicked off awards season with a celeb-filled ceremony airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. But after multiple controversies plagued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, including an internal lack of diversity and numerous unethical business practices, NBC canceled the 2022 telecast, leaving the Globes without a broadcast home. When the ceremony takes place tonight (January 9), it will be bereft of any celebrity presenters and will not be live-streamed; the winners will be announced online, a tweet from the Golden Globes account revealed on Thursday.

Last year's telecast was marked by moments of commentary on the HFPA's failures as well as historic wins by actors Chadwick Boseman and Andra Day and director Chloé Zhao. But despite the celebration, and even amid certain attempts at reform — including adding new members to help diversify its ranks — the HFPA remains embattled.

Regardless, leading this year's crop of nominees are some very big names. Dramatic films like The Power of the Dog, King Richard, and Belfast dominated the film categories, and Maggie Gyllenhaal scored a directing nod for her debut behind the camera, The Lost Daughter. Alana Haim was recognized for her mesmerizing and charming acting debut in Licorice Pizza. Billie Eilish earned a nom for her James Bond theme, "No Time to Die," and on the TV side, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez landed an acting nomination for the final season of FX's Pose.

Looking ahead, what does an unaired Golden Globes mean for future ceremonies? That'll certainly be interesting to find out. In the meantime, find the 2022 winners list below.

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

WINNER: “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],” Respect

Best Motion Picture, Animated

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

WINNER: Drive My Car

Compartment No. 6

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Hacks

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: The Underground Railroad

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso