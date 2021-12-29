11 Albums You Might've Missed In 2021

Getty Images / H1GHER MUSIC via YouTube / Daniel Hilsinger

Another year plagued by both hope and uncertainty. Another year soundtracked by artists trying to process the same.

Throughout 2021, we kept up with the biggest music releases every Friday, becoming Certified Lover Boys and good denizens of Planet Her. We felt both happier than ever and sour in equal measure. We processed a lot of strange feelings we've unfortunately come to know all too well.

But in between, we fell in love with some other favorites, ones that soundtracked the more ponderous or quieter or brasher or more symphonic moments that made 2021 the year it was. You might've missed them, but in time, maybe you'll come to love them, too — or maybe you already do. As MTV News did last year, here are the 2021 albums that made sense to us.