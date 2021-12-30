From Twice To TXT, These Are The 21 Best K-Pop B-Sides Of 2021

SM Entertainment. HYBE/Big Hit Entertainment

By Elizabeth de Luna

Back in 2020, we looked toward K-pop to see what it could be and where it could take us. The industry made swift, graceful pivots to accommodate the pandemic, leading the rest of the world into an era of virtual concerts. By the end of the year, many were cautiously optimistic as the first vaccines were approved. “Wouldn’t it be great,” we thought, “if by this time next year, we’d be going to live shows again?”

Just a few weeks ago, we were close to realizing that bright wish. P1Harmony performed at the Korean Culture Center Night in Los Angeles in what might have been the first in-person K-pop concert in the United States since the pandemic began. BTS sold out a four-night run at the shiny new SoFi Stadium in the same city. Ateez, Monsta X, and Twice all announced North American tour dates for early 2022.

Today, as Omicron spreads, that hope flickers. But in the face of what seems like near-constant uncertainty, perhaps we should be grateful that K-pop exists at all.

In March, hundreds of songs disappeared from Spotify as the platform tussled with Korean distributor Kakao M. Entire playlists of curated musical memories vanished. It took nine days for them to return, and during that time, fans nearly lost their minds. It was a reminder of how much art and fandom affect our happiness, health, and well-being, even when we can’t physically be together to experience them.

So while the K-pop industry expanded and experimented this year — creating new opportunities in both the physical world and in the metaverse, in real-world dollars and NFTs — its most compelling draw remained, as always, the music. Below are the 21 best K-pop B-sides of 2021.