Challenge Baby: Kam Williams And Leroy Garrett Expecting First Child

Kam Williams/Leroy Garrett Instagram

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett received the "greatest gift" this holiday season: The Challenge couple is expecting their first child!

"Our greatest gift," Leroy captioned the heartwarming album above. "Thank you God for this blessing, I’m beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can’t wait to be a daddy 🙌🏽🖤 👶🍼Coming June 2022." The matching tiny onesie!

The mom-to-be shared, "We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive 👶🏽🎁🎄❤️ Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to surprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can’t wait to meet our new edition to our fam 🥰 #Christmas2021."

The Real World: Las Vegas alum and Are You the One? erstwhile love hopeful met on Season 31 in 2018: They got to know each other on the battlefield during her impressive rookie season, and they even made it to the final (but fell short of taking home any cash). Their relationship flourished as members of Team USA on War of the Worlds 2 and now, after more than two years together, the Double Agents lovebirds will be parents in the brand-new year.

Merry Christmas to the soon-to-be family of three! Offer your congrats to KamRoy in the comments.