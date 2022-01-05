Teen Mom Family Reunion Sneak Peek: Maci Tearfully Admits She's 'Chasing Acceptance'

It's time for the teen moms to "come together" for one epic family reunion.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion, premiering January 11, will feature the young women colliding for "the mother of all vacations." And in the sneak peek below, Maci -- who has traveled with her TMOG cast members before -- is opening up like never before to her fellow cohorts.

"I am not enough!" Maci yells, as the women work with a life coach.

When the mother of three is asked what her statement meant, Maci wipes away tears and responds that she has been "chasing acceptance" her whole life.

How does the life coach push Maci to share more, and how does she react? Watch the entire clip, and do not miss Teen Mom: Family Reunion debuting on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c.