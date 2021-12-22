New Year Lineup: These Are The MTV Shows Premiering In 2022

It's almost time to ring in a new year (cue "Auld Lang Syne") -- and MTV will look a bit different in January. Party's here, courtesy of a brand-new programming lineup!
From brand-new spinoffs in the Teen Mom franchise to another classic Jersey Shore getaway, here are some of the series coming to your small screens next month. Check them out below, and stay with MTV News for all show-related updates!
-
Catfish: The TV Show
Premiering Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c
-
Catfish UK: The TV Show
Premiering Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c
-
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Premiering Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c
-
Teen Mom Family Reunion
Premiering Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c
-
Teen Mom Girls Night In
Premiering Tuesday, January 11 at 9/8c