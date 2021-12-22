New Year Lineup: These Are The MTV Shows Premiering In 2022

It's almost time to ring in a new year (cue "Auld Lang Syne") -- and MTV will look a bit different in January. Party's here, courtesy of a brand-new programming lineup!

From brand-new spinoffs in the Teen Mom franchise to another classic Jersey Shore getaway, here are some of the series coming to your small screens next month. Check them out below, and stay with MTV News for all show-related updates!