First Look: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Is About To 'Fist Pump In The New Year'

The Jersey Shore cast is about to "make up for lost time." Translation: a brand-new family vacation!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is returning January 6, and in the extended first look below, the fam is back together and hitting the road for an "un shore gettable" adventure. There's obviously a "cheers," group hugs... and a big question?

"I'm gonna ask you something," DJ Pauly D states in the clip above. "Would you..." he begins, as his Double Shot at Love girlfriend Nikki reacts with "uh-oh." Could it be?!

How are Angelina and Chris working on their relationship? And who declares "I'm kind of freaking out right now"? Watch the humorous teaser, then do not miss the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c. And commemorate the holidays Jersey Shore-style with The 12 Days of Jerzmas tonight at 8/7c.