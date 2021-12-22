'So Happy': Nany And Kaycee Reflect On Their Spies, Lies And Allies Romance

Kaycee is a champion of Spies, Lies and Allies, but her road to victory meant she had to defeat girlfriend Nany at the final (pun intended) hour. Even though there is a happy ending for the lovebirds because they are still together -- and Kaycee nabbed her share of the $1 million prize with CT -- there were plenty of tears as the former Purple Cell teammates relived the "Back Up Off Me" elimination during the Season 37 reunion.

"It was the weirdest feeling," the historic Big Brother and Challenge champ reflected to host Maria Menounos and the Challenge cast. "I love to win. I'm going to do whatever it takes. I've never experienced anything like this in my life. I was like, 'Damn. I cannot go all out with this girl.'"

Silver medalist Kyle chimed in that he noticed that every time Kaycee got close to the edge, she would "manipulate her body so Nany wouldn't have a hard fall."

"That over there is love!" the Brit said.

And even though Nany has yet to notch that elusive W on the battlefield, she exited Spies, Lies and Allies with a very special and loving relationship.

"I've done a lot of Challenges, and I feel like I leave every experience with something," the Real World: Las Vegas alum reflected. "This time around, I left with her. I'm just so happy. She's my best friend. Kaycee's the love of my life."

Kaycee stated that their paths most likely wouldn't have crossed had it not been for The Challenge. But fortunately, their lives have intersected (I love yous and kisses were exchanged during that elimination!), and now their future sure looks bright with this big step: Nany is moving to San Diego to be with Kaycee. Stick with MTV News for Nany/Kaycee and Challenge updates!