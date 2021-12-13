Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Is Going On Tour In 2022

Wild 'N Out is about to hit the road.

Nick Cannon announced Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live Tour is coming in 2022, a live run that will bring Cannon’s series across the U.S. and will mix up comedy, variety and game show elements all in one for fans of the improv/competition show on each stop. But there's more: Each night, Nick Cannon and the Wild 'N Out cast members will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild 'N Out’s most popular games. Only the wild survive...on stage!

Produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud, the 23-city tour kicks off on May 20 in Atlanta at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood making stops across the U.S. in Charlotte, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall on July 2.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Wild ‘N Out Live Tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, Dec 16 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 17 at 10am only at LiveNation.com.

Check out the Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live Tour dates below and do not miss the season finale of Wild 'N Out tomorrow at 8/7c only on VH1!

Friday, May 20, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Saturday, May 21, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, May 22, 2022 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Friday, May 27, 2022 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Saturday, May 28, 2022 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sunday, May 29, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Thursday, June 2, 2022 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Friday, June 3, 2022 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, June 4, 2022 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Sunday, June 5, 2022 — Boston, MA — Xfinity Center

Friday, June 10, 2022 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, June 11, 2022 — Chicago, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 12, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Friday, June 17, 2022 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sunday, June 19, 2022 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Thursday, June 23, 2022 — Sacramento, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

Friday, June 24, 2022 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion

Saturday, June 25, 2022 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, June 26, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Thursday, June 30, 2022 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre

Friday, July 1, 2022 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center

Saturday, July 2, 2022 — Atlantic City, NJ — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall