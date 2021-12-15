Catfish: The TV Show To Return -- And It's 'Going Global'

Catfish is "going global" in the new year.

MTV announced Catfish: The TV Show will return on January 5 -- and for the first time, it will be an international evening of fishy internet scams. Viewers in the United States will be able to catch Season 1 of Catfish UK: The TV Show immediately following the U.S. version. As the first look below reveals, it's "all-new lures, all-new pond"!

First, on Catfish: The TV Show, Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are "getting to work." In the final days of quarantine, the catfish are extra crafty, but they're no match for the dynamic duo's spectacular sleuthing. As restrictions eventually begin to lift, Nev and Kamie log out of Zoom and head back on the road again. Binoculars included.

Then it's time to go fishing in the United Kingdom! Catfish UK: The TV Show hosts Julie Adenuga and Oobah Butler are helping love hopefuls find out if the person they've fallen for is real.

"This has taken a sinister turn," Oobah states in the teaser above. We must know more...

Do not miss the return of Catfish: The TV Show and the premiere of Catfish UK: The TV Show on Wednesday, January 5, beginning at 8/7c only on MTV!