The Jersey Shore Cast Will Visit A Brand-New Location For Their Next Family Vacation

The Jersey Shore cast is about to "live their best life" once again: The crew is taking a family vacation in 2022! Pack your tanning lotion bags -- it's time to hit the road and visit a brand-new location.

MTV today announced that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will kick off the new year with an epic Season 5 premiere on Thursday, January 6. The new episodes also make the official return of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi -- and possibly Snickers, Snookers, Snackers and Dren.

No need to conduct a Sitch-level investigation into what to expect: As the world continues to change in unexpected ways, the Jersey Shore family is back together and they're putting it all on the table. From long overdue meatball days to wild nights in LA with Vinny and Mike’s "end of probation" celebration to DJ Pauly D’s return to the clubs, this group continues to bring the non-stop party wherever they go. With the arrival of Baby Situation and Deena and Chris’ new little meatball, life events continue to bring the family closer together. And in true “Shore” style, the group heads to the Florida Keys to remind everyone how outrageous a Jersey Shore Family Vacation can get.

Leading up to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere, fans can celebrate the holidays Jersey Shore-style with The 12 Days of Jerzmas on December 16. From family traditions to never-before-heard stories, Jenni, Nicole and Mike are sharing their 12 favorite days from Family Vacation. Plus, they’ve got a special stocking stuffer for fans with an exclusive sneak peek of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's fifth season.

MTV News will be covering all Jersey Shore updates -- so stand by for more! Do not miss The 12 Days of Jerzmas on December 16 and the brand-new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c!