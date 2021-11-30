Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency After Releasing Smash Album 30

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Say “Hello” to the newest fixture on the shimmering Las Vegas strip. Adele announced on Tuesday (November 30) that she will be a resident performer at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in January 2022.

Weekends With Adele kicks off January 21 and is slated to continue through April 16. The British singer-songwriter will perform two shows each weekend, with one weekend off in mid-February (when Van Morrison is scheduled to play). Tickets go on sale December 7, though fans will have to register for pre-sale access before December 3 for a chance to secure tickets for the long-rumored residency; there may not be a general sale date should the presale demand be too high.

“See you at Caesars in Vegasss,” Adele tweeted.

The announcement follows the release of the singer’s fourth studio album, 30, which is her third collection to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It debuted as the year’s top-selling album in the United States, rising to surpass Taylor Swift’s hit record Evermore. The album's lead single, the ballad "Easy on Me," is the biggest song in the world at the time of writing, returning for its fifth week at the top spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

The singer had previously shot down rumors about a residency in a November cover story published in Rolling Stone, and it is currently unclear whether a full tour is currently in the works to support 30. In addition to her recent "One Night Only" CBS special filmed in Los Angeles and two performances in London's Hyde Park scheduled for July 2022, Adele's Las Vegas residency concerts are the only lives dates she has announced since the release of the album. The concert dates are below.

Weekends With Adele Dates

Jan. 21

Jan. 22

Jan. 28

Jan. 29

Feb. 4

Feb. 5

Feb. 11

Feb. 12

Feb. 25

Feb. 26

March 4

March 5

March 11

March 12

March 18

March 19

March 25

March 26

April 1

April 2

April 8

April 9

April 15

April 16