Siesta Key's Garrett Miller And Makenna Quesenberry Are Engaged

Garrett Miller's Instagram

Garrett Miller just made Makenna Quesenberry his "forever n ever": The Siesta Key couple is engaged!

"Dear my love, I promised you that I'd be with you & only you till the day I ask you to marry me," Garrett captioned the heartwarming album from the proposal. "Well today is that day where I asked you to be my forever n ever. Words can't describe this feeling or emotions I'm feeling right now but I can't stop smiling. The thing is I knew since the night I met you when I kept telling you this is destiny, I didn't have a doubt in my mind that it wasn't."

He continued: We've been through so much together which has made it feel like a lifetime already but guess what that's exactly what we get to do. I truly love every single thing about you & never could imagine life without you. You make me a better person every single day bringing out the best version of myself. I thank you for that Kenna. I send you a voice memo every morning bright an early when I wake for my training that always starts of me with me saying hello my love, best friend, future fiancé, & future wife.

"I can't wait to make you my wife next but for now I'm blessed & excited for this next chapter that we get to create so many more memories together," he concluded. "Love, your fiancé."

The bride-to-be posted the same sweet snapshot as above and added: "Falling in love with you was the best thing I ever did."

From a promise ring to an engagement sparkler! Offer your congrats to the future Mr. and Mrs. Miller and stay with MTV News for more Siesta Key updates.