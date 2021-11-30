Mom-umental Event: The Teen Mom Franchise Is Having A Family Reunion

The teen moms are about to have "the mother of all vacations."

Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom OG will join Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones alongside special guests, including Farrah Abraham, on the spinoff special Teen Mom: Family Reunion, premiering on January 11. "What are we doing?" is a great question, Leah!

The MTV women will connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds during a unique getaway, with fun, sun and new friendships. They'll also reunite with surprise cameos from the past and present. And yes, there will be fireworks (what did you expect?!)

But that's not all: Ever wondered what the cast really thinks of the moms on the other series? In Teen Mom: Girls' Night In, Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and a few familiar faces will watch episodes of Teen Mom 2 and give their views on the biggest moments from the episode.

Watch the first look at Teen Mom: Family Reunion above -- and don't miss this mom-umental event, as well as Teen Mom: Girls Night In beginning on January 11 at 8/7c only on MTV.