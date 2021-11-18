Meet The Freshman Class Of Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives Of College Girls

Pauline Chalamet

MTV News: Tell us about your character, Kimberly.

Chalamet: Kimberly is a small-town girl. She's well-intentioned and trying to fit into a very new environment. [She’s] struggling with what it means to enter a completely new world, and she's a little naive about how to go about it.

MTV News: How did you begin acting?

Chalamet: I would read little plays with my friends when I was 7 or 8, and I took it very seriously, much more seriously than my friends did. Then I went to LaGuardia High School in New York and I studied theater. I studied political science in college and started writing and directing, and I wasn't really sure what I wanted to be doing. As I started developing more of my own projects and wearing multiple hats, I said to myself, just choose one. So I thought, which one do I really want to pursue the most? And it was acting.

MTV News: For you, what are the biggest red flags on dating apps?

Chalamet: I’m a little too shy for dating apps. I don't really consider myself a shy person, but something about it makes me cringe a little inside. But I have so much respect for people who can do it, because it means you are clear on what it is you want.

MTV News: What is your go-to hangover snack?

Chalamet: I love chips more than anything in the world, so I think a smoked barbecue chip is definitely up there. But sometimes it's a little too flavorful, so a salt-and-vinegar chip. Honey-mustard chips too. Love a good honey-mustard.

MTV News: What are the qualities of a good roommate?

Chalamet: It has to do with compatibility in terms of timing. If you're someone who likes to be alone, your roommate should probably have a schedule that's different from yours, so you'll have enough time in your room. Also, communication. My freshman year of college, my roommate would have sex in the room while I was there. I didn't say anything, but one day, I passive-aggressively moved all of our furniture in the middle of the room to separate our two beds. She still didn't get it.