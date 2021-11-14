2021 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

The 2021 MTV EMA, as ever, promised to an affair to remember. With performances by Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Yungblud, Kim Petras, and more, and none other than Saweetie taking MC duties as host, the yearly celebration was made even better by the news that five young LGBTQ+ activists would receive the MTV EMA Generation Change Award. And that's not even all.
Justin Bieber led the nominations heading into the show, with a grand total of eight, including Best Artist, Best Pop, and two different nods in the Best Song category. But fellow pop heavy hitters Doja Cat and Lil Nas X followed right behind him with six each. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, and former EMA host Sheeran all earned five nominations.
This is all to say: The nominations field in 2021 was absolutely stacked, the competition was quite fierce, and nothing was certain in terms of outcomes. That gives this year's winners, all listed below, something big to celebrate.
Find the complete list of EMA winners below, and explore more from the show at ema.mtv.com.
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"
Best Video
WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift: "Willow"
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Best Latin
WINNER: Maluma
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Lisa
Monsta X
NCT 127
Rosé
Twice
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
Girl in Red
Griff
JC Stewart
Jxdn
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
Saint Jhn
The Kid Laroi
Biggest Fans
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"
Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"
Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
H.E.R.: "Fight For You"
Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best U.S. Act
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Generation Change Award
WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi