2021 MTV EMA Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

The 2021 MTV EMA, as ever, promised to an affair to remember. With performances by Ed Sheeran, Maluma, Yungblud, Kim Petras, and more, and none other than Saweetie taking MC duties as host, the yearly celebration was made even better by the news that five young LGBTQ+ activists would receive the MTV EMA Generation Change Award. And that's not even all.

Justin Bieber led the nominations heading into the show, with a grand total of eight, including Best Artist, Best Pop, and two different nods in the Best Song category. But fellow pop heavy hitters Doja Cat and Lil Nas X followed right behind him with six each. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid Laroi, and former EMA host Sheeran all earned five nominations.

This is all to say: The nominations field in 2021 was absolutely stacked, the competition was quite fierce, and nothing was certain in terms of outcomes. That gives this year's winners, all listed below, something big to celebrate.

Find the complete list of EMA winners below, and explore more from the show at ema.mtv.com.

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "STAY"

Best Video

WINNER: Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran: "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber: "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Normani ft. Cardi B: "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift: "Willow"

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: "Girl Like Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Best Latin

WINNER: Maluma

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish: "Your Power"

Demi Lovato: "Dancing With The Devil"

Girl in Red: "Serotonin"

H.E.R.: "Fight For You"

Harry Styles: "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best U.S. Act

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Generation Change Award

WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi