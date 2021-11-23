Challenge Redemption: Will Jonna And Jasmine Avenge Derek's Elimination?

In 2009, Real World housemates Jonna and Jasmine stormed Cancun like Girls Gone Wild hopefuls, but — 12 years later — the BFFs’ return to the Mexican paradise has begun to feel, instead, like Girls Gone to War. And now that the ladies are fired up over the first Arena voting ceremony on The Challenge: All Stars, we have to ask: Will they be able to exact revenge on those who wronged their third musketeer, Derek?

On the latest episode of the spinoff's second season, Jodi and Derrick — the game’s first winning pair — quickly traded the thrill of victory for the burden of nominating four players into the game’s first elimination round. They consulted Nehemiah and Ayanna — who’d already been sentenced to The Arena for placing last in the first mission — but ultimately went rogue and chose Derek, Steve, Leah and Casey as possible candidates.

Quickly, the process took a toll on Jodi who — while boasting the title of Challenge legend — admitted she still hated the game’s politicking 15 years after her Duel win.

“Sorry, I don’t like this part of this,” Jodi cried after she and Derrick unveiled their picks. “I don’t want to put anyone in…I don’t like hurting people’s feelings, ever. I am honestly sick to my stomach.”

But hurt feelings spread to the Cancun cast once the remaining players’ voting ceremony kicked off. The typically composed Jonna immediately confronted Nehemiah about his meeting with Derrick and Jodi, and when Nehemiah confirmed Derek was among his ideal choices for Lair opponent, the gloves came off.

“I am so mad,” Jonna said. “There’s one way to upset me: It’s not by going after me, it’s going after somebody that I really care about…Why did you say that you wanted Derek?”

Nehemiah tried to explain that Derek was his second — not primary — choice for opponent, but the defense was no good for Jasmine, who said she felt inclined to reprise her role as Rivals furniture smasher.

“Coming after Cancun is not what you want to do, Nehemiah,” she said. “You were there when I punched that mirror over someone getting in my face. Now you’re coming for my family. Now we have a really big f*cking problem. And I’m the wrong bitch.”

And Jonna and Jasmine quickly proved that they were, indeed, Derek’s family. After Derek revealed his sister had committed suicide shortly before he left to film All Stars, the ladies rallied around him, offering him support, hugs and eager ears until Derek was eventually eliminated by Nehemiah in “Dead Weight,” which challenged players to solve a pair of puzzles before dragging heavy caskets across the battlefield’s sand.

“Derek, I love you so much,” Jonna said through tears. “I’m so proud of you, and I know that this is the hardest time of your life…I’m gonna win for you.”

Now, Jonna, who already resolved to play smarter and more aggressively after finishing third on All Stars Season 1, has additional incentive to return serve and oust the players responsible for Derek’s elimination. And she might just be able: Let’s not forget that she and Jasmine won their very first Challenge mission as a pair on Rivals and knocked out puzzle legend Sarah Rice en route to a strong finish. Can lightning strike twice for them as teammates?

What do you think — will Jonna and Jasmine have the firepower to hit Cancun with a game-changing hurricane? Find out on the next All Stars, with new episodes available to stream every Thursday only on Paramount+!