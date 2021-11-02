Behind The Scenes Of Marvel's 'Big, Cosmic, Crazy Movie' Eternals

The Notebook was a reference for Ikaris and Sersi’s relationship.

According to Moore, Ikaris and Sersi are “the central characters of the movie” and their ever-evolving, centuries-long bond created the opportunity to explore a more romantically driven narrative than past Marvel films. “We've made 25-plus movies now at Marvel, but this is the first movie that's really built around a romance,” he said. “[You] obviously have Tony and Pepper, you have Steve and Peggy, those tend to be the side stories. This, if we can do it right, is an epic romance. It's never going to be The Notebook, but that's the goal, for it to be something that is the spine of the movie.”

The immortal Sersi and Ikaris “definitely have their ups and downs” as a couple throughout the film. “You get to see them in all of the happy, joyous parts and the hard parts and the tricky parts,” Moore added of the characters' connection, which includes the MCU's first onscreen love scene. “I think that is really interesting to explore in the midst of all the other things that are going on. How do these two people stay together — if they do stay together — or if they don't stay together, what tore them apart? Again, it's not The Notebook, but in [that film] you get to see all the challenges they have to try to be with each other. I think this is similar.”

It’s during these challenges that Dane Whitman comes into play. In an early '90s run of The Avengers comics, Sersi and Whitman found themselves embroiled in a love triangle with an elementalist named Crystal. According to Moore, that tension was “really interesting and fun to play with” throughout the film as Sersi finds herself caught between Whitman and Ikaris. “It just seemed to us to be a natural piece of storytelling and seeing how Sersi has changed from the Sersi of 7,000 years ago,” he said. “Part of that is who she spent a lot of time with.”