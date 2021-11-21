MTV Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant Is Married

Nilsa Prowant's Instagram

Nilsa Prowant is now "Mrs. Gus 2.0"!

The MTV Floribama Shore star said "I do" to Gus Gazda on Friday, November 19. Gray's parents tied the knot in Panama City Beach. Chi chi's up for the bride!

"Mr & Mrs Gazda," Nilsa captioned the first official photograph from her wedding day.

Nilsa -- who made her MTV debut with her Floribama cohorts back in 2017 -- began sharing photos with Gus in November 2019. The couple announced in December 2020 that Baby Gazda would be arriving in May 2021 -- and soon, after Nilsa revealed she would be a boy mom. Gus made sure Nilsa's 27th birthday was a day to remember when he asked "to spend forever with him." Baby Gray arrived several months later in May -- and now Nilsa is the first Floribama fam member to marry!

